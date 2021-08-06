Menu

Canada

Edmonton city hall will be renamed ‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ for 24 hours

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta forest group snags actor Nathan Fillion as host of virtual outdoor tour' Alberta forest group snags actor Nathan Fillion as host of virtual outdoor tour
WATCH (Jan. 18): The Alberta Forest Products Association has launched an online forest tour narrated by Nathan Fillion, to add some humour along with education. AFPA president Jason Krips said the agency wanted a way to make the virtual tours stand out. – Jan 18, 2021

After a popular petition and some Hollywood support, the push to make a Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion succeeded — at least temporarily.

For two days over the weekend, Edmonton city hall will don a new identity and new name to honour the actor from Edmonton.

Read more: ‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ petition gets Hollywood superstar support

Fillion’s new film, The Suicide Squad, opens Friday.

As of Friday morning, the change.org petition to name an Edmonton space Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion had 27,000 names.

“It’s great that so many Edmontonians see the humour in it and it’s been particularly exciting to see the video responses from Mr. Fillion’s co-stars on The Suicide Squad,” the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We love to see Edmontonians so engaged with their city and its public places. We hope residents will keep sharing their excitement and ideas.”

