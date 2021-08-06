Edmonton city hall will be renamed ‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ for 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

After a popular petition and some Hollywood support, the push to make a Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion succeeded — at least temporarily.

For two days over the weekend, Edmonton city hall will don a new identity and new name to honour the actor from Edmonton.

Fillion’s new film, The Suicide Squad, opens Friday.

As of Friday morning, the change.org petition to name an Edmonton space Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion had 27,000 names.

“It’s great that so many Edmontonians see the humour in it and it’s been particularly exciting to see the video responses from Mr. Fillion’s co-stars on The Suicide Squad,” the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We love to see Edmontonians so engaged with their city and its public places. We hope residents will keep sharing their excitement and ideas.”

Challenge accepted! @sonic1029, @HunterAtHome and @WarnerBrosCA What’s a more ‘Civilian Pavilion’ than Edmonton’s own City Hall? For this weekend we’ve renamed our City Hall Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion to mark the premiere of #TheSuicideSquad! pic.twitter.com/pGNFZe10NA — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) August 6, 2021