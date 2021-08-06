Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault involving 12-year-old girl: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 12:10 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
A Peterborough man faces sex-related charges involving a youth. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing sex-related charges involving a girl following an investigation.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday officers were made aware of concerns about the safety of a 12-year-old girl.

Read more: Lakefield man charged with sexual assault involving 2 girls in early 1980s, Peterborough police say

Police launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of a man.

No details were provided on the investigation.

Trending Stories

Pankaj Kumar, 25, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

