Peterborough man charged with sexual assault involving 12-year-old girl: police

A Peterborough man is facing sex-related charges involving a girl following an investigation.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday officers were made aware of concerns about the safety of a 12-year-old girl.
Police launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of a man.
No details were provided on the investigation.
Pankaj Kumar, 25, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.
