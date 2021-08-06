OPP charge man in suspected Stirling, Ont. arsons

OPP say they have made one arrest in relation to two alleged arsons in the Stirling, Ont., area.

Friday, police say they arrested 19-year-old Thanusan Uthayakumaran of East Gwillimbury, Ont., and charged him with fraud over $5,000. They said his arrest was connected with fires that they say were deliberately set in Stirling in January of this year, but have yet to make it clear how. OPP did not immediately respond to a request for that information.

Despite the arrest and charges, police say they are still investigating the two fires that took place Jan. 2 at a business and a home on West Front Street. OPP say they have information that both fires were acts of arson.

Also that night, not far from Stirling in Quinte West, a cube van caught fire. OPP treated that incident as suspicious at the time but have yet to comment on whether that fire is still part of the arson investigation.

OPP ask anyone who has any information about the Stirling fires to contact them.