Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed has won silver in the men’s 5,000-metre race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ahmed ran in a time of 12:58:61. Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda took gold with a time of 12:58:15 and American Paul Chelimo claimed the bronze.

Ahmed had hung in the middle of a tight pack of runners for much of the race, but managed to sprint on the last lap to challenge the leaders.

Another Canadian, Justyn Knight, came in seventh place.