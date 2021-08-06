While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Thursday, Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Canada continued to add to its medal count at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday as this year’s Summer Games start to wind down.

Here’s what you may have missed from the day of competition.

Athletics

Evan Dunfee started the day off with a surprise bronze medal win in the men’s 50-kilometre race walk.

The Richmond, B.C., native overtook Spain’s Marc Tur in the final minute of the race, pushing himself into third place with the finish line in sight and crossing less than 10 seconds ahead of Tur.

Still to come are Mohammed Ahmed and Justyn Knight in the men’s 5,000-metre final and Gabriela DeBues-Stafford going for gold in the women’s 1,500-metre final.

Story continues below advertisement

Andre De Grasse will also seek his third medal of these Games when he runs with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney in the men’s four-person 100-metre relay final this morning.

Canoe Sprint

The team of silver medal winner Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent placed third in their qualifying heat of the women’s 500-metre double canoe sprint, and later finished first in the quarterfinal to make it into Saturday’s semifinals.

In the men’s 1,000-metre single canoe sprint, Connor Fitzpatrick also moved into the semifinals after placing third in his qualifying heat and second in the quarterfinal.

Roland Varga will not appear in the semifinals after managing a sixth-place finish in his own quarterfinal race.

The team of Nicholas Matveev, Mark de Jonge, Pierre-Luc Poulin and Simon McTavish finished third in the men’s 500-metre kayak four qualifier and fifth in the quarterfinal — still good enough to secure them a spot in the semifinals.

The Olympic journey ended for the women’s 500-metre kayak four team, however. Andreanne Langlois, Michelle Russell, Alanna Bray-Lougheed and Madeline Schmidt placed fourth in the qualifier but came in last in the quarterfinal.

Cycling Track

Fresh off her bronze medal win in the women’s keirin race Thursday, Kelsey Mitchell placed second in the women’s sprint qualifying round, and later won her next round matchup against Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Lauriane Genest came in fifth in the qualifier but also won her next race against the United States.

Golf

After a more solid second day Thursday, Brooke Henderson fell back down in the rankings to tie for 40th place overall in Friday’s third round. She finished on par with a score of 71.

Alena Sharpe saw a small improvement and moved up to 44th place, finishing two under par with a score of 69.

Wrestling

Jordan Steen lost to the United States’ Kyle Frederick Snyder 12-2 in the men’s freestyle 97-kilogram weight class event, ending the Canadian’s run toward a medal.

2:36 Ontario decathlete Damian Warner wins gold, shatters records Ontario decathlete Damian Warner wins gold, shatters records