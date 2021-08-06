28-year-old woman charged after fatal hit-and-run in North York

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcycle Tuesday night in North York, Toronto police say.

Emergency services responded to a call just after 11 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Dufferin Street and Ranee Avenue between a motorcycle and a van.

Police said the motorcyclist was hit, knocked down and dragged by a Dodge Caravan. Investigators said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the van then fled the scene and was found abandoned a short distance away. The driver was then found on foot.

Investigators said the woman was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call traffic services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Dufferin St + Ranee Av

– police are o/s @TorontoMedics o/s

– one person involved has suffered life threatening injuries and has been pronounced deceased on scene

– roads are closed in area

– anyone w/info contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900#GO1479611

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 6, 2021