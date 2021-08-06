Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Thursday, Friday

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

28-year-old woman charged after fatal hit-and-run in North York

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 6:34 am
A person has died after a collision between a motorcycle and van in North York on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
A person has died after a collision between a motorcycle and van in North York on Tuesday night. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

A 28-year-old woman has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run involving a motorcycle Tuesday night in North York, Toronto police say.

Emergency services responded to a call just after 11 p.m. for reports of a collision in the area of Dufferin Street and Ranee Avenue between a motorcycle and a van.

Police said the motorcyclist was hit, knocked down and dragged by a Dodge Caravan. Investigators said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the van then fled the scene and was found abandoned a short distance away. The driver was then found on foot.

Investigators said the woman was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Trending Stories

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call traffic services at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagFatal Collision tagDufferin Street tagnorth york crime tagToronto impaired driving tagimpaired driving fatal tagNorth York Fatal Collision tagRanee Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers