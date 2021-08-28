In-person open houses once again an option for home buyers in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Some in Saskatchewan have been looking for their first home or in the market for a new house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With restrictions being lifted in the province this summer, now buyers are able to view homes on their list of potential purchases.

After being non-existent through the majority of the pandemic, show homes moved to an online format.

Open houses were a no-go through the first half of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskatchewan Realtor Association Chief Executive Officer Chris Guérette said open houses add another dynamic for people who are house shopping.

“It offers different benefits,” said Guérette. “An open house is better for people to understand a neighbourhood. If you are getting serious, you probably are visiting an open house. It’s not the end all be all, but it’s another option.”

Guérette said open houses are part of the process now since people will be spending time online doing their research as always.

It’s up to the homeowner to follow whatever health guidelines they feel need to be followed, including mask-wearing.

Guérette said home sales are above average across the province compared to last year.

“We are seeing a lot of traffic compared to 2020,” noted Guérette.

As of Thursday, there are 1,365 listings of homes in Saskatoon.

