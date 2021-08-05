Menu

Canada

Firefighters called to grass fire at Alberta’s Head-Smashed-in-Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 6:28 pm
Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, Alta. View image in full screen
Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, Alta. Facebook/Government of Alberta

Firefighters were called to a UNESCO World Heritage Site west of Fort Macleod, Alta., on Thursday after a grass fire ignited there.

The RCMP said firefighters were called to a “structure and grass fire” at the Head-Smashed-in-Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site, however, they did not say what structure was burning.

“No injuries were sustained and traffic in the area is not impacted at this time,” the RCMP said. “The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, the initial investigation suggests it is not suspicious in nature.

“The fire is currently under control and crews remain on scene.”

According to its website, the Head-Smashed-in-Buffalo Jump site and interpretive centre aims to preserve and interpret thousands of years of Plains Buffalo culture. The buffalo jump was used for thousand of years by Indigenous people to kill buffalo by driving them off a cliff. The dead buffalos were then used for a number of different purposes, including to help build shelters and to make clothing.

