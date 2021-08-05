Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dog owners angered by City of Calgary’s decision to shut down water station at southwest park

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 6:20 pm
Dog owners angered by City of Calgary’s decision to shut down water station at southwest park - image View image in full screen

Calgarians who frequent a southwest off-leash dog park are frustrated that the City of Calgary is trying to stop a community-run water station that helps keep pups hydrated.

Since the spring, the park on the corner of Anderson Road and 14 Street Southwest has had water dispensers filled to the brim thanks to more than two-dozen community members who voluntarily fill them.

Residents bring water to the park in four-litre milk jugs, each one labelled with the names of the ‘dogs’ who brought them.

Read more: Calgary veterinarians seeing foxtail-related cases daily

However, visitors to the park recently showed up to find a sign saying the hydration station was “closed” on orders from the City of Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

The park is one of 150 public off-leash areas run by the city.

A spokesperson said the city received a complaint to 311, with the main concern being the safety of the dogs.

“We’re not able to guarantee what’s in the water,” John Merriman, a parks community strategist, said. “It could be unsafe for dogs to share the same bowl, and it may attract wildlife.

“While we appreciate the spirit of the residents, we are suggesting people bring their own water.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "While we appreciate the spirit of the residents, we are suggesting people bring their own water."
Click to play video: 'Alberta service dog agency ramps up training to catch up with COVID-19 backlog' Alberta service dog agency ramps up training to catch up with COVID-19 backlog
Alberta service dog agency ramps up training to catch up with COVID-19 backlog

Jeff Selby, who’s been visiting the park for more than 20 years, says he finds it disappointing that the city would shut down the water station.

Trending Stories

“We know the people that come, there’s no real danger,” Selby said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rickie Selby, meanwhile, said she’s frustrated that despite the many people who volunteer to keep the water station running and the many more who use it, all it took was one person complaining to have it taken down.

“We were in a heat wave — it was 30 degrees out some days — people were relying on their dogs being able to go there and drink,” she said. “Dogs can get heatstroke in 10 minutes.”

Read more: Calgary pet bylaws: What changes would you like to see?

Paul Millar, who has lived in the area for two decades, was also disappointed by the decision.

“(Dogs) need the water after they’ve been running around. There’s a lot of high-energy dogs here and all the dogs are very social,” Millar said. “They get a lot of exercise and they need hydration.”

“It gave everybody a sense of community,” he said. “People would show up to water their dogs and chat and it’s just sad to see it gone.”

Millar said he didn’t understand why it would be removed without any explanation.

Story continues below advertisement

“If there’s a valid reason, post it and let everybody know — because all dog owners would want to know if there’s a risk for their animal — but to just arbitrarily remove it seems pretty bureaucratic.”

Millar said dog-owners will still bring water until they “put a city worker there.”

Click to play video: 'Dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC' Dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC
Dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC

Devri Marin, who frequents the park, says a lot of people appreciated the water station.

“This summer especially,” Marin added. “It’s been really hot. These guys need water when they’re out here running around.”

“I know that there’s a lot of people out here that depend on having [water] here,” Marin said. “A lot of people gather, sit on the benches in the shade. The dogs sit in the shade.
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a shame that it was shut down by the city.”

— With files from Jessie Weisner

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagOff-Leash Dog Park tagCalgary dog park tagCalgary dog park water dish tagCalgary dog park water station tagCalgary off-leash dog park tagCalgary southwest dog park tagDog bowl taghydration station tagsouthwest Calgary dog park tagWater dish tagwater station tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers