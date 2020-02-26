Calgary pet bylaws: What changes would you like to see?

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is inviting people to weigh in on how it could improve current pet bylaws, as it works to update them.

The Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw isn’t just about cats and dogs — the city said it also encompasses rules for things like emotional support animals, livestock such as chickens, and even beekeeping.

The city will be seeking feedback in person and online from Feb. 26 to March 18.

“Calgarians’ needs have changed since the bylaw was last updated 12 years ago,” spokesperson Jennifer Lawlor said in a Wednesday news release. “This engagement will help the city understand what is working with the current bylaw and what else should be included.”

Feedback from Calgarians will be used to shape potential amendments to the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw.

Once staff have drafted up some potential changes, the City of Calgary will then seek further feedback from citizens.

For more information, you can visit the City of Calgary’s website.