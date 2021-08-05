Menu

Crime

Edmonton-born ‘Kai the Hitchhiker’ loses bid to overturn murder conviction

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 5, 2021 5:42 pm
The man known as Kai, the Hatchet-wielding Hitchhiker lost a bid to overturn his murder conviction August 4, 2021. View image in full screen
The man known as Kai, the Hatchet-wielding Hitchhiker lost a bid to overturn his murder conviction August 4, 2021. Credit: YouTube

A former online celebrity who became known for allegedly using a hatchet to fend off an attack on a highway worker failed in his attempt to have his conviction in a 2013 murder overturned.

Edmonton-born Caleb McGillvary was convicted two years ago of the 2013 murder of attorney Joseph Galfy at Galfy’s New Jersey home. The two had met in New York’s Times Square, and McGillvary claimed he killed the older man while fending off a sexual assault. He is serving a 57-year sentence.

Read more: Viral video star ‘Kai the Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ arrested in New Jersey murder

Among many arguments in his appeal, he claimed the jury’s verdict wasn’t justified by the evidence presented and that prosecutors committed misconduct by mischaracterizing the evidence and McGillvary’s defense. He also accused the trial judge of improperly allowing highly prejudicial expert testimony.

Trending Stories
In rejecting all of McGillvary’s arguments in its opinion Wednesday, the appeals court noted that the medical examiner’s testimony showed Galfy’s injuries were so severe that they were the result of “far more than than just an effort to thwart a sexual advance,” in the opinion of the trial judge.

“The record does not suggest a miscarriage of justice occurred,” the two-judge panel wrote.

McGillvary became known as “Kai, the Hatchet-wielding Hitchhiker” after a 2012 incident in California. In a TV interview viewed millions of times online, he described using a hatchet he was carrying to repeatedly hit a man who had struck the worker with his car, and also fend off a further attack on two women.

© 2021 The Associated Press
