Hamilton firefighters knock down residential blaze in Mount Hope

Hamilton fire officials say they are still assessing damage after flames spread through the kitchen of home in Port Hope on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the service said the blaze started just before 1 p.m. at a residence on Homestead Drive between Airport Road and Upper James Street.
“First arriving crews discovered a fire in the kitchen on the main floor that had spread into the walls,” assistant deputy chief Shawn De Jager told Global News.
De Jager said the cause has not yet been determined and that there were no injuries.
Fire crews said no one was in the home when they arrived.
