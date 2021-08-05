Drinking water advisory lifted for Lynden residents

Send this page to someone via email

A decade-old, drinking water advisory for residents of Lynden has been lifted by Hamilton’s medical officer of health.

The lifting of the advisory, which had been in place since September 2011, follows the construction of a new municipal well and treatment system.

Public health services say the new facility was actually completed in July 2020, but the drinking water advisory remained in place for an additional year to ensure robust testing and flushing of any residual sediment within watermains in the Flamborough community.

The issuing of the precautionary advisory in 2011 followed a lab test result that indicated higher than allowable lead concentrations in Lynden’s water.

“Following the commissioning of the new water treatment facility in Lynden, flushing of the water system, and over a year of sampling, Public Health Services has verified that the water in this community is safe to drink,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, within a media release issued Thursday morning.

“I want to recognize the community’s patience and understanding as they awaited an outcome to this longstanding drinking water advisory,” added Dr. Richardson.