Canada

Small plane crash-lands on road east of Carleton Place

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 1:20 pm
OPP say the lone occupant of the aircraft was not injured in the crash, which caused damage to a hydro pole. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. View image in full screen
OPP say the lone occupant of the aircraft was not injured in the crash, which caused damage to a hydro pole. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. OPP

The cause of a small plane crash east of Carleton Place is under investigation, according to Lanark County OPP.

Police say the plane crash-landed on Cavanaugh Road Wednesday after 5 p.m.

Read more: Limited flying experience, poor Canadian weather factors in Kingston, Ont., plane crash: TSB

The lone occupant of the plane was not injured during the crash. A hydro pole was damaged but has since been repaired by Hydro One.

OPP and Ottawa police were called to the area to help with traffic control.

OPP say the incident was reported to Transport Canada, The Transportation Safety Board and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

