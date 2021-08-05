Small plane crash-lands on road east of Carleton Place

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of a small plane crash east of Carleton Place is under investigation, according to Lanark County OPP.

Police say the plane crash-landed on Cavanaugh Road Wednesday after 5 p.m.

The lone occupant of the plane was not injured during the crash. A hydro pole was damaged but has since been repaired by Hydro One.

OPP and Ottawa police were called to the area to help with traffic control.

OPP say the incident was reported to Transport Canada, The Transportation Safety Board and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

