Customers are the focus of Lethbridge Airport terminal upgrades: city

Some additional federal funding will go towards customer enhancements at the Lethbridge Airport.

Officials said $583,000 from the Regional Air Transportation Initiative will help make long-overdue improvements to the airport.

“The terminal is 40 years old, and it was originally designed before all the security measures were put in place after 9/11,” said Opportunity Lethbridge general manager Michael Kelly.

He said some of the upgrades include a self-check-in kiosk, powered wheelchairs for people with mobility challenges, a visual passenger paging system and baggage system improvements.

“We are really excited about the improvements included in this grant as they are very much focused on making the Lethbridge Airport more viable for airlines and their passengers,” said Kelly.

The building will also switch to a common-use terminal system, allowing multiple airlines access to existing airport infrastructures.

Lethbridge city council has already invested $2.6 million, which was leveraged to secure $23 million in provincial and federal funding for airport upgrades.

Work on terminal enhancements is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.