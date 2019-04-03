City takes control of Lethbridge Airport, eyes terminal, operations improvements

The City of Lethbridge is ready for its new venture to take off.

The municipality is now the operator of the Lethbridge Airport.

It took ownership of YQL last June, but contracted operations to the airport’s previous owner, Lethbridge County.

With the file now part of the city’s portfolio, council will be applying for federal dollars.

The funding, says mayor Chris Spearman, will “assist us with improvements at the airport in terms of the airport operations —the actual facility like runways and lighting systems.

“Then we’re applying to the provincial government to assist us with improvements to the airport terminal.”

The mayor added council will be looking to put an airport commission or authority in place before the next budget deliberations in four years.

Spearman said the city has held conversations with airlines about the current facility.

WestJet and Air Canada indicated they’d like to see more room for passengers.

“Right now we have one boarding lounge,” Spearman said. “If two planes were departing within 30 minutes of each other, [we are figuring out how] could that be handled.”

The airport has seen a passenger increase since WestJet started offering flights last June, with more than double the amount of traffic in July and August 2018 compared to the same two months in 2017.

The increased use of the airport is a good sign, but Economic Development Lethbridge said there is more to an airport than passenger movement.

“It’s all about the business piece. If you look at the development that’s happened in Edmonton and Calgary — obviously a much larger scale — there’s opportunities for all kinds of new businesses to locate or co-locate around the airport,” said CEO Trevor Lewington.

Mayor Spearman said the city is also looking into enhancing the passenger experience by including food services.

The city has been working on its Airport Masterplan, which is expected to be presented to council once completed.