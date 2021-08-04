“Vaccivan” helps bring COVID-19 vaccines to West Islanders

Send this page to someone via email

Health authorities in Quebec are making a push to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19 before the return to school.

“Before going back to school, I know CEGEP is going to be in-person and universities as well, so it’s important to get people vaccinated before September, first and second dose,” said Lara Farias Da Silva, a community organizer with the LaSalle CSLSC.

The West Island CIUSSS is counting on a new strategy called the Vaccivan — which brings vaccines closer to people who need them, without an appointment.

According to health authorities, 60 per cent of people on their territory are considered fully vaccinated.

The goal of the Vaccivan is to reach the rest of the population in areas that are lagging such as LaSalle height, Cloverdale and Duffcourt in order to reach the 75 per cent target and stop community transmission.

“Sometimes they lack information, language barriers as well, people sometimes work during the whole week and don’t have time to make an appointment, lack of access to internet,” explained Farias Da Silva.

“We can also answer the questions right away so they’re feeling comfortable taking the shot right away.”

The CIUSSS has paired up with community organizations who help spread the word.

They go door-to-door or approach people on location to inform them about the initiative.

“The people who are close to the neighbourhood and can see us are responding very well. Sometimes the challenge is to reach these people to come here. That’s why publicity is very important,” said Farias Da Silva

Pointe-Claire resident Brian Caldwell says he made the trip to LaSalle park on Wednesday to receive his second dose after he learned about the Vaccivan at home.

“I saw a poster in the foyer of the apartment building,” said Caldwell. “It takes some stress off me.”

With the highly contagious Delta variant threatening to become the dominant strain in a few weeks, provincial health authorities say it’s important to make sure people are protected.

“I feel excited that I was able to get the second dose before my actual appointment which was in September, so this is very good,” said Mateen Azeem, a Lachine resident.

The van will be out and about on the streets of the West Island until the end of the summer.

The locations will be published on the West Island health authorities’ social media channels.

Community groups will be reaching out to people in the area as well.

