SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Vaccines ramping up across Montreal but challenges remain

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'West Island striving to reach COVID-19 vaccination goals' West Island striving to reach COVID-19 vaccination goals
WATCH: With vaccination well underway in the West Island, there's now a push to get those second doses in the arms of as many young people as possible – especially before the new school year begins. The toughest age group to convince right now is 18 to 29. Global's Tim Sargeant has more.

Efforts to get more people vaccinated on the island of Montreal appear to be paying off, with 73 per cent of the entire population having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — matching the Quebec-wide average.

But there are discrepancies. The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro has a first-dose average of 67.9 per cent, the lowest on the island.

Officials admit reaching some of these people remains a challenge.

“That’s what we’re working on right now. And see exactly what we can do and target these areas in order to get the vaccination rate to go up,” said Dashka Coupet, the CIUSSS l’Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal vaccination coordinator.

Read more: Laval regional health authority taking COVID-19 vaccines to the schools

The critical 18-to-29 year old age group has finally broken the 70-per cent threshold of receiving a first shot but it remains the lowest of all eligible age groups.

Story continues below advertisement

George Jazmati, a Pierrefonds resident, tells Global News he was surprised, saying he would have expected more young adults to be vaccinated.

“We’re probably the people who want life to go back to normal the most,” he said.

Health-care workers at the drive thru clinic at Trudeau airport are administering more than 800 shots a day and say they have the capacity to provide more shots.

“It’s efficient. it’s fast. So they don’t have to wait. And they don’t feel like they’re in a hospital as usual,” Andreanne Savard-Wilhelmy, a vaccination administrator, told Global News.

Officials say it’s critical people get the second doses as soon as possible to protect against the rise of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Click to play video: 'Delta variant now accounts for over 80% of new US COVID-19 cases: CDC director' Delta variant now accounts for over 80% of new US COVID-19 cases: CDC director
Delta variant now accounts for over 80% of new US COVID-19 cases: CDC director
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagWest Island tagCanada COVID-19 tagVaccinations tagDelta variant tagCOVID-19 in Canada tagyoung adults tagVaccination Clinics tagTrudeau Airport drive thru clinic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers