Crime

RCMP’s regional tactical team brought in to arrest wanted West Kelowna man

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 5:06 pm
Police say the arrest happened along the 3000 block of Cougar Road in West Kelowna, with the man having several outstanding warrants. View image in full screen
Police say the arrest happened along the 3000 block of Cougar Road in West Kelowna, with the man having several outstanding warrants. File / Global News

The RCMP’s regional tactical team was called in to help arrest a West Kelowna man on Tuesday.

According to police, the arrest happened along the 3000 block of Cougar Road in West Kelowna, with the man having several outstanding warrants.

RCMP say Michael Collins, 43, is facing charges of driving while prohibited, mischief, dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from police.

“Frontline officers established an area of containment around the home, and out of an abundance of caution, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist,” RCMP said in a press release.

Court records show that Collins, who has appeared in Kelowna court many times, has been remanded into custody until Aug. 6.

