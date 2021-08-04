Lakefield man charged with sexual assault involving 2 girls in early 1980s: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police have arrested a Lakefield, Ont., man in connection with two historical sexual assaults in the early 1980s.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, earlier this year two female victims came forward with information about alleged sexual assaults that happened between 1980 and 1982 when the victims were six and nine years old, respectively.

“The victims disclosed to officers that the accused had been a babysitter for the family and was 18-years-old at the time of the incidents,” police stated.

Police note the incidents were originally brought forward to the former Lakefield Police Service in 1985. However, there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed at the time based on the required burden of proof.

Story continues below advertisement

Police on Wednesday said as a result of new information through the current investigation, the man was arrested.

Thomas Wilson, 58, of Lakefield, has been charged with two counts of indecent assault.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 19.

“The Peterborough Police Service believes there could be other victims,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Mack O’Brien at 705-876-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.