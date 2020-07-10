Former Peterborough theatre mainstay charged with sex-related offences involving girl in 2013

Send this page to someone via email

A man with long ties to Peterborough’s theatre scene has been arrested on a warrant for charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a girl in the city seven years ago.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in June police received information regarding an alleged historical sexual assault.

Police say they were informed that while the man was living in Peterborough in 2013 and involved in the performing arts community, he allegedly sexually assaulted and sexually exploited a girl who was under the age of 18 at the time.

“Leading up to and during the offences the accused was in a position of trust to the victim,” police stated.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday a warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused.

Police say on Thursday, the man turned himself in at the police station in Peterborough, where he was arrested on the warrant.

Raymond Frederick Henderson, 48, of Grand River Avenue, Brantford, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.

Henderson spent more than two decades in Peterborough’s theatre scene as a playwright, director and improv comic. He had longtime roles, including at Arbor Theatre, which offers educational and young performers presentations, and the 24-Hour Project, and also taught improv at Fleming College.

Police say Henderson was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 9.

In a YouTube video from Brantford Kia posted in October 2019, Henderson was described as a “new salesman” for the dealership.

From 2017, Henderson talks about the 24HR project:

