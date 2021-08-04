Menu

Canada

New TransLink service aims to predict empty seats on Vancouver buses

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 3:15 pm
TransLink is offering a service that aims to predict the number of empty seats on buses. View image in full screen
TransLink is offering a service that aims to predict the number of empty seats on buses. TransLink

TransLink is launching a new service that aims to predict how many empty seats are left on a bus.

The Metro Vancouver transit authority says customers who use the Transit app will find a symbol indicating how many seats may be available on their next bus. It will also show users if there is standing room only.

Click to play video: 'TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September' TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September
TransLink gears up for robust ridership recovery in September – May 27, 2021

Estimates are based on historical ridership data.

The service is part of TransLink’s “Reconnect” campaign that aims to help customers feel more comfortable boarding transit.

Earlier this year, TransLink said it is en route to recovery as the province looked to ease COVID-19 restrictions, estimating that up to 90 per cent of regular users could be back on board by September.

Read more: TransLink gears up for increased ridership with pandemic restrictions set to ease

The transit authority said the key to recovery is offering fast, reliable and safe service.

At its lowest ridership point, TransLink said 75,000 people across the region still relied on transit every day.

