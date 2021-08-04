Man faces multiple charges after fight involving firearm in Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at another person during an altercation in Welland on Monday night.

Niagara police say the accused was arrested on Tuesday when his vehicle was located at an address in St. Catharines.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators determined “an argument amongst friends” resulted in the firearm being drawn and pointed at a victim at an area near Wallace Avenue and Paul Street on the evening Aug. 2.

The firearm was not discharged and the accused left the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police.

During the 26-year-old’s arrest, amid the execution of a search warrant in a north-end home, over $34,000 in alleged proceeds tied to the sale of drugs and about 32 grams of suspected cocaine were seized.

The accused is facing four charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs.

A 23-year-old from St. Catharines has also been charged with possessing illicit drugs and proceeds of crime over $5,000 in connection with the search warrant.

