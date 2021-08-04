Menu

Canada

Aerial search resumes for 14-year-old N.B. girl who has been missing since May

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 12:00 pm
Madison Roy-Boudreau, 14, has been missing since May 11. View image in full screen
Madison Roy-Boudreau, 14, has been missing since May 11. Submitted by Bathurst Police

Police in northern New Brunswick have resumed the search for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two months.

The Bathurst Police Force says in a news release it will conduct a second aerial search of the city Wednesday in hopes of finding Madison Roy-Boudreau.

Madison was reported missing on May 11 by her father, who watched her leave for school that morning and never return home.

READ MORE: ‘We’re pretty sure something happened now’: Missing N.B. teen’s family losing hope

Police say she got into a grey Ford Ranger pickup later that morning, and they have since launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance.

Bathurst police say the RCMP will assist with today’s aerial search of the city and surrounding areas.

The same forces led an aerial search for the girl in the northeastern parts of the city on July 23.

Family of 14-year-old say they’re starting to lose hope – Jun 11, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.

