Search at former Shubenacadie Residential School site in N.S. fails to find any unmarked graves

A team of Nova Scotia researchers confirmed today they were unable to find any unmarked graves for students who died while attending the largest residential school in Atlantic Canada.

The Sipekne’katik First Nation issued a statement saying the search of the former Shubenacadie Residential School site north of Halifax included the use of ground-penetrating radar and aerial laser scanning.

The survey team’s leader, Dr. Jonathan Fowler, says the search included scans of the surrounding farmland.

Fowler says evidence of unmarked graves was found, but these predated the 1930 foundingof the residential school by about 100 years and are likely connected to former landowners.

The First Nation’s chief, Mike Sack, told members of the local Mi’kmaq community the search will resume if new information comes forward.

Ground-penetrating radar was used at the former school in April and December of last year and again this past June and July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.