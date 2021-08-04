Menu

Canada

Search at former Shubenacadie Residential School site in N.S. fails to find any unmarked graves

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Investigation and search of former Shubenacadie residential school site underway' Investigation and search of former Shubenacadie residential school site underway
After the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found in Kamloops, B.C., places like Nova Scotia have started an investigation and search of the former Shubenacadie residential school site. As Jesse Thomas reports, there’s a sense of urgency to get the search started and done to the highest standard – Jun 5, 2021

A team of Nova Scotia researchers confirmed today they were unable to find any unmarked graves for students who died while attending the largest residential school in Atlantic Canada.

The Sipekne’katik First Nation issued a statement saying the search of the former Shubenacadie Residential School site north of Halifax included the use of ground-penetrating radar and aerial laser scanning.

Read more: What can Canada do to prosecute residential school crimes? Here’s what we know

The survey team’s leader, Dr. Jonathan Fowler, says the search included scans of the surrounding farmland.

Fowler says evidence of unmarked graves was found, but these predated the 1930 foundingof the residential school by about 100 years and are likely connected to former landowners.

The First Nation’s chief, Mike Sack, told members of the local Mi’kmaq community the search will resume if new information comes forward.

Ground-penetrating radar was used at the former school in April and December of last year and again this past June and July.

Click to play video: 'Memorial walk held in Halifax on Canada Day for residential school victims' Memorial walk held in Halifax on Canada Day for residential school victims
Memorial walk held in Halifax on Canada Day for residential school victims – Jul 1, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
