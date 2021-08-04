2 men hurt in random, separate shootings: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were injured in random separate shootings in late July and early August.

Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB that investigators do not believe that these two incidents are linked. They believe the suspects are very different but both shootings happened randomly.

“The suspects are unknown to the victims in both situations.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The suspects are unknown to the victims in both situations."

On July 28, just before 4 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report about a food delivery driver who had been shot while in his vehicle in the West End neighbourhood.

Police say the driver was travelling back from delivering food to a resident near St. Matthews Avenue and Toronto Street when an unknown silver SUV blocked his exit. The SUV was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.

After blocking the exit, the male suspect pointed a gun at the delivery driver.

The driver quickly reversed and managed to escape but the SUV caught up to him and shot one round at him and drove off.

McKinnon said this was a completely random incident.

“He was just doing his business and making his way out of the neighbourhood and was randomly approached,” she said.

“The driver indicated that he did not know this person, did not recognize him. He’s unaware of what the motivation was.”

The 35-year-old male victim was located in the 700 block of Portage Avenue and was injured from the window class shattering around him.

He was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police are asking for public assistance to help to find the SUV driver. He is described as wearing a baseball cap and clear eyeglasses. He has brown hair and was wearing a grey T-shirt.

On Aug. 2 at 2:15 a.m., the WPS responded to several reports of shots being heard in the River Avenue and Osborne Street area.

Police say a female driver and a male passenger were driving near the area when two unknown male suspects, believed to be on bicycles, approached them and one of them shot at their vehicle several times.

The shotgun pellets hit and injured the 33-year-old passenger and he was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

The driver was unharmed.

Officers located the scene where several parked vehicles had also sustained damage from the gunshots.

“It’s my understanding that a number of vehicles were damaged. I can’t say the exact number,” McKinnon said.

The investigation continues and no suspects have been arrested.

Once again, the police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects.

The shooter is described to be in his 20s or 30s with a thin build, approximately five feet 10 inches to six feet tall and wearing a white hoodie with a black neck warmer or face covering.

The second suspect was said to be wearing all dark clothing and a baseball cap.

This investigation is continuing by members of the major crimes unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).