Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton’s Forge FC welcomes fans to Tim Horton’s for the first time since 2019

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 12:57 pm
Cedric Toussaint of York United FC moves past Elimane Oumar Cisse of Forge Hamilton FC during CPL soccer action at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin . View image in full screen
Cedric Toussaint of York United FC moves past Elimane Oumar Cisse of Forge Hamilton FC during CPL soccer action at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin .

Forge FC will play host to Canadian Premier League (CPL) opposition in front of Hamilton fans on Wednesday night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2019.

Executives with the Hamilton Football club are expecting a good crowd at Tim Hortons Field when they take on 905 rivals York United.

The match will be the first live event in front of spectators at the stadium since the Ticats beat Edmonton in the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) East Final on Nov. 19, 2019, and the first for Forge since beating Cavalry FC 1-0 in the first leg of the home-and-home CPL final on Oct. 26, 2019.

The return is in line with Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan allowing professional sports venues to accept up to 15,000 spectators seated outdoors.

The two-time champs will try to make it two in a row against York in a rescheduled tilt initially set for Forge’s CONCACAF League tie with El Salvador side C.D. FAS.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday night, Hamilton dumped York 1-nil to snag all three points thanks to an early Mo Babouli goal in front of a large fan turnout at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2021 Ticats games to be broadcast on 900 CHML starting with season opener against Winnipeg

The points were the first for Forge after returning from the post-Winnipeg bubble.

While York manager Jim Brennan attributed his team’s slow performance last week to playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in about a year, Forge manager Bobby Smyrniotis expects little effect for his squad in front of supporters on Wednesday.

“I don’t care if we’re playing here or in El Salvador with 40,000 fans, I love spectators, I love fans there,” Smyrniotis said.

“Whether they’re with us or without us, that’s the heartbeat of football. It’s the energy of the sport and it brings more to the game.”

Forge has won four of the seven all-time matches against York United.

The squad will celebrate both the 2019 and 2020 championships with banner raisings on Sunday vs. Atlético Ottawa.

Click to play video: 'What impact will Canadian transgender, non-binary Olympic soccer player have on diversity in sport' What impact will Canadian transgender, non-binary Olympic soccer player have on diversity in sport
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagHamilton tagSoccer tagHamilton news tagTicats tagCanadian Premier League tagCPL tagTim Hortons Field tagForge FC tagProfessional soccer tagHamilton sports tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers