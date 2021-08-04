Hamilton’s Forge FC welcomes fans to Tim Horton’s for the first time since 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Forge FC will play host to Canadian Premier League (CPL) opposition in front of Hamilton fans on Wednesday night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2019.

Executives with the Hamilton Football club are expecting a good crowd at Tim Hortons Field when they take on 905 rivals York United.

The match will be the first live event in front of spectators at the stadium since the Ticats beat Edmonton in the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) East Final on Nov. 19, 2019, and the first for Forge since beating Cavalry FC 1-0 in the first leg of the home-and-home CPL final on Oct. 26, 2019.

The return is in line with Step 3 of Ontario’s COVID-19 reopening plan allowing professional sports venues to accept up to 15,000 spectators seated outdoors.

The two-time champs will try to make it two in a row against York in a rescheduled tilt initially set for Forge’s CONCACAF League tie with El Salvador side C.D. FAS.

On Friday night, Hamilton dumped York 1-nil to snag all three points thanks to an early Mo Babouli goal in front of a large fan turnout at York Lions Stadium in Toronto.

The points were the first for Forge after returning from the post-Winnipeg bubble.

While York manager Jim Brennan attributed his team’s slow performance last week to playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in about a year, Forge manager Bobby Smyrniotis expects little effect for his squad in front of supporters on Wednesday.

“I don’t care if we’re playing here or in El Salvador with 40,000 fans, I love spectators, I love fans there,” Smyrniotis said.

“Whether they’re with us or without us, that’s the heartbeat of football. It’s the energy of the sport and it brings more to the game.”

Forge has won four of the seven all-time matches against York United.

The squad will celebrate both the 2019 and 2020 championships with banner raisings on Sunday vs. Atlético Ottawa.

