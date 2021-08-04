SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
WHO calls for global pause on COVID-19 vaccine boosters

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 4, 2021 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Israeli health official says COVID-19 booster shot helps with waning immunity' Israeli health official says COVID-19 booster shot helps with waning immunity
WATCH: Israeli health official says COVID-19 booster shot helps with waning immunity.

The World Health Organization‘s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday the WHO was calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September.

Tedros said the move was to enable that at least 10 per cent of the population of every country was vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'Will Canadians need third COVID-19 vaccine dose?' Will Canadians need third COVID-19 vaccine dose?
Will Canadians need third COVID-19 vaccine dose?

“We need instead to focus on those people who are most vulnerable, most at risk of severe disease and death, to get their first and second doses,” Katherine O’Brien, director, immunization vaccines and biologicals at the WHO, told reporters.

This is a developing story. More to come.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

© 2021 Reuters
