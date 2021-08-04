WHO calls for global pause on COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Send this page to someone via email

The World Health Organization‘s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday the WHO was calling for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine boosters until at least the end of September.

Tedros said the move was to enable that at least 10 per cent of the population of every country was vaccinated.

“We need instead to focus on those people who are most vulnerable, most at risk of severe disease and death, to get their first and second doses,” Katherine O’Brien, director, immunization vaccines and biologicals at the WHO, told reporters.

This is a developing story. More to come.

