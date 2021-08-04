SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Teen skaters from Japan, Britain win debut Olympic skateboard park medals in Tokyo

By Mari Saito Reuters
Posted August 4, 2021 1:42 am
Click to play video: 'Next generation of skater girls inspired by teen Olympians' Next generation of skater girls inspired by teen Olympians
WATCH: Next generation of skater girls inspired by teen Olympians

Young skaters from Japan and Britain soared to victory in the women’s park competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, with hometown heroes Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki cinching gold and silver, while Britain’s Sky Brown took bronze.

In the gripping finals, Yosozumi, 19, landed two 540s in her impressive first run, earning the highest score of 60.09 to vault to top place.

Hiraki, 12, consistently showed smooth runs throughout Wednesday’s competition and took second place with her best score of 59.04.

Read more: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya wins Olympic skateboarding gold for Japan

Britain’s Brown, 13, was the favorite to win the women’s event but stumbled in her first two runs, with her final display of 540 spins and flip indies failing to vault her to a higher spot on the podium.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Far from the empty swimming pools of 1970s Southern California where this type of skating was born, skateboarding’s Olympic debut in Tokyo marks a turning point for the sport.

At times, the young skaters looked impossibly small against the giant grey and purple ramps and bowls at the Ariake Urban Sports Park that is emblazoned with the five Olympic rings.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Lincoln Feast.)

Click to play video: 'Wiping out barriers: Teen Olympians dominate, inspire in women’s skateboarding' Wiping out barriers: Teen Olympians dominate, inspire in women’s skateboarding
Wiping out barriers: Teen Olympians dominate, inspire in women’s skateboarding – Jul 26, 2021
© 2021 Reuters
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagOlympics 2021 tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tagOlympic Skateboarding tagskateboarding olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers