Crime

Long weekend impaired driving blitz in Ottawa sees 19 drivers charged, 7 involving collisions

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 4:40 pm
Ottawa police say 1,581 vehicles were stopped in the city over the course of an impaired driving blitz this past weekend. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say 1,581 vehicles were stopped in the city over the course of an impaired driving blitz this past weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

A traffic enforcement blitz spanning Ottawa’s roads and waterways saw 1,581 vehicles stopped and more than a dozen charged for impaired driving over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

The Ottawa Police Service partnered with the OPP, RCMP, military police and MADD for Operation .08 over the weekend aimed at cracking down on drivers and boaters with more than the legal limit of alcohol or other substances in their systems.

A total of 19 drivers were charged with impaired driving across the National Capital Region, OPS said, seven involving collisions with injuries or serious damage to property.

Among those who had their driving privileges immediately suspended were one novice driver and the operator of a commercial vehicle.

OPS officers on the waterways stopped 27 boats over the long weekend, with four charges laid under the Canada Shipping Act related to boating safety. One boater also had their licence suspended for blowing in the “warn” range on a breathalyzer.

Click to play video: 'Kevin O’Leary testifies at wife’s fatal boat crash trial' Kevin O’Leary testifies at wife’s fatal boat crash trial
Kevin O’Leary testifies at wife’s fatal boat crash trial – Jul 21, 2021
