COVID-19: 9 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases over the long weekend, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,381, including 255 deaths.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Georgian Bay, one is in Oro-Medonte and another is in New Tecumseth.

Four of the new cases are travel-related, while one is outbreak-related and the rest are still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 12,381 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,086 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 164 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 550,986, including 9,349 deaths.

