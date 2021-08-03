More than 3,100 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Tuesday that 3,166 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area over the long weekend.

More than 500 of the shots were first doses and just about 2,650 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that nearly 194,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 72 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 78 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 67 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 64 per cent in Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 409,500 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

2:48 Muskoka Woods decides to cancel overnight camp for week due to COVID-19 Muskoka Woods decides to cancel overnight camp for week due to COVID-19

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Tuesday, while three new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city increased to 16, while the county is dealing with only three. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are only two confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

Advertisement