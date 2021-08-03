Hawkesbury, Ont. man charged with child luring: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Hawkesbury, Ont., have charged a 35-year-old man after receiving reports about inappropriate messages sent to a youth over social media.

Police said in a release that witnesses had come forward to the Hawkesbury OPP detachment this past weekend to report the illicit behaviour over a “popular social media platform.”

Police investigated the claims and announced Tuesday that they had arrested and charged a suspect.

Michel Lalonde, 35, of Hawkesbury faces charges of luring a person under 18 years of age and making sexually explicit material available to a youth.

The accused is set to appear in L’Orignal court on Aug. 25.

