Heat warning issued for Calgary

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Calgary on Tuesday afternoon, warning that daytime high temperatures will hit between 29 C and 32 C and lows will range from 16 C to 20 C.

“These high temperatures are forecast to persist through the week in some regions of southern Alberta, while areas in northern Alberta will moderate tonight,” it said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These high temperatures are forecast to persist through the week in some regions of southern Alberta, while areas in northern Alberta will moderate tonight," it said.

The agency advised people to monitor for symptoms of heat exhaustion, take breaks from the heat, drink lots of water and check for children and pets before they exit their vehicle.

“Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time,” it said.

A heat warning was issued for Calgary over August long weekend.

Air quality statements and heat warnings were in place throughout Alberta on Tuesday.