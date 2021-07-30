Another heat warning issued for Calgary ahead of August long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary is under yet another heat warning, as temperatures are expected to soar over the August long weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures could be as high as 35C during the day, and dip to only 14C to 20C overnight.

Anyone living in or visiting Calgary is encouraged to take precautions against heat exhaustion and heat stroke, including taking frequent breaks from the heat, staying hydrated and planning outdoor activities for cooler times of the day.

Officials also reminded people to check for children and pets before getting out of vehicles, and not to leave pets inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” the advisory said.

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

Air quality statements were also in effect across much of Alberta, particularly the mountain parks and towns, including Banff and the Canmore-Kananaskis region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said wildfire smoke was causing poor air quality in the areas.

Heat warnings were issued Thursday for much of the rest of Alberta, including Edmonton.