Quebec Opposition calls for COVID-19 vaccine passports as infections top 175

Quebec’s official Opposition is calling on the government to impose a vaccine-passport system amid a rise in new daily COVID-19 cases.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said Tuesday on Facebook the province needs vaccine passports to avoid another lockdown, as people are set to return to offices and schools are scheduled to resume in a few weeks.

The Quebec government has said that starting September, it will require people to prove they are vaccinated to access non-essential services in parts of the province where COVID-19 transmission is high.

But the health minister has also said the passports wouldn’t be used if enough people are vaccinated and transmission is low.

The province’s public health institute is reporting 175 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday — the second-highest number of new daily cases reported in more than a month.

It says COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by three, to 58, and 18 people were in intensive care with the disease, a rise of one. No deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since July 22 have been identified in Quebec.