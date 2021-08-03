Menu

Canada

2 people rescued from Edmonton apartment fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 1:33 pm
Fire at 101 St and 120 Ave in Edmonton in a building commonly known as Montclair Apartments. Aug. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire at 101 St and 120 Ave in Edmonton in a building commonly known as Montclair Apartments. Aug. 3, 2021. Global News

Edmonton firefighters were called to an apartment building on 120 Avenue and 101 Street Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called to the complex known as Montclair Apartments at 6:59 a.m., crews arrived at 7:02 a.m. and confirmed a working fire.

EFRS said there were flames and heavy smoke coming from the basement of the building.

Two people were rescued from the third flood by fire crews and assessed on scene by EMS. They were not taken to hospital, EFRS said.

The fire was under control at 7:16 a.m. and extinguished by 7:41 a.m.

