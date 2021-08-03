2 people rescued from Edmonton apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton firefighters were called to an apartment building on 120 Avenue and 101 Street Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called to the complex known as Montclair Apartments at 6:59 a.m., crews arrived at 7:02 a.m. and confirmed a working fire.

EFRS said there were flames and heavy smoke coming from the basement of the building.

Two people were rescued from the third flood by fire crews and assessed on scene by EMS. They were not taken to hospital, EFRS said.

The fire was under control at 7:16 a.m. and extinguished by 7:41 a.m.

