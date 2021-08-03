Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP to announce arrest in 2019 Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 11:25 am
Click to play video: ''
RCMP to update Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide case.

Manitoba RCMP will be providing an update Tuesday morning on the Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide investigation, which is expected to include details on an arrest and charges.

Moose, a 29-year-old mother of two, was found dead in Thompson on Oct. 17, 2019 near Nelson Road in the northern Manitoba community.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP renew calls for help solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide in Thompson

She was born and raised in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and had a large, close family — two brothers, six sisters and 18 nieces and nephews — who, along with police, have made several pleas to the public since her death, asking for any information.

Trending Stories

In 2020, police said Moose had been staying with friends in Thompson for a few weeks leading up to the homicide, and that she likely knew her killer.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will stream the RCMP press conference updating the case at 11:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'RCMP renew calls for help in solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide' RCMP renew calls for help in solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide
RCMP renew calls for help in solving Bobbie Lynn Moose homicide – Oct 19, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
