Crime

Youth apprehended after fire found along railway tracks near Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Fire deliberately set along railway tracks near Port Hope' Fire deliberately set along railway tracks near Port Hope
Police apprehended three youth following a fire along railway tracks just east of Port Hope on Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., firefighters from Hamilton Township and Cobourg responded to a reported fire along the CP Rail tracks near Hamilton Road.

Fire damages home on Clonsilla Avenue

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which was burning beside the railway tracks.

Trains scheduled to travel in the area were halted during the response.

Officers with both the Port Hope Police Service and Northumberland OPP searched the area and apprehended three youth.

The youth were taken to Rebound Child and Youth Services Northumberland in Cobourg, police said.

No word if any charges were laid.

