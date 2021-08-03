COVID-19: 2 new cases in Peterborough area; pop-up vaccine clinics at city hall, Peterborough County

Peterborough Public Health reported just two new cases of COVID-19 over the August holiday long weekend.
In its update issued Tuesday at 4:09 p.m, the health unit reported four active cases of COVID-19, down from five reported from the last update issued on Friday, July 26.
Of the health unit’s 1,643 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,617 are resolved — an additional three since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.
The number of variant cases remains at 818. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.
Other data
Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:
- Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Testing: More than 55,750 people have been tested for COVID-19.
- Close contacts: 3, down from 16 reported on Friday.
- Hospitalizations: at least 83 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared. Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.
- Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports one COVID-19 inpatient. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.
- Deaths: 22 — the latest on June 29, a woman in her 70s. Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence February outbreak in Peterborough, while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.
- Trent University: reports no cases.
- Fleming College: reports no cases related to its campuses
- COVID-19 exposure: 76.8 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case; 19.5 per cent are connected with community spread; 3.4 per cent related to travel; and 0.2 per cent have yet to be determined.
Vaccinations
As of Wednesday, July 30, data showed 78.9 per cent of the eligible population (age 12 and up) have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 67.7 per cent have received two doses (fully vaccinated).
There have been 200,092 total doses administered at area clinics. The health unit says 103,414 residents have received one dose; 88,732 have received two doses.
The health unit is now hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses at the Health Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.
This week’s clinics:
- Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A special pop-up outdoor clinic will be held at Peterborough City Hall Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pop-up clinics for adults (ages 18+) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Tuesday, Aug 3: Apsley at the North Kawartha Community Centre
- Saturday, Aug. 7: Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre
- Tuesday, Aug. 17: Millbrook at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre
The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:
- Thursday, Aug. 5
- Tuesday, Aug. 10
- Thursday, Aug. 12
- Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Thursday, August 19
Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online.
A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.
