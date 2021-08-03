COVID-19: 2 new cases in Peterborough area; pop-up vaccine clinics at city hall, Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just two new cases of COVID-19 over the August holiday long weekend.

In its update issued Tuesday at 4:09 p.m, the health unit reported four active cases of COVID-19, down from five reported from the last update issued on Friday, July 26.

Of the health unit’s 1,643 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,617 are resolved — an additional three since Friday. The resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant cases remains at 818. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Tuesday:

Vaccinations

As of Wednesday, July 30, data showed 78.9 per cent of the eligible population (age 12 and up) have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 67.7 per cent have received two doses (fully vaccinated).

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 200,092 total doses administered at area clinics. The health unit says 103,414 residents have received one dose; 88,732 have received two doses.

The health unit is now hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses at the Health Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.

This week’s clinics:

Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A special pop-up outdoor clinic will be held at Peterborough City Hall Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pop-up clinics for adults (ages 18+) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday, Aug 3: Apsley at the North Kawartha Community Centre

Saturday, Aug. 7: Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Millbrook at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:

Thursday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, August 19

Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Advertisement