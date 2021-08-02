Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Kelowna, B.C. woman sparks movement with random acts of kindness

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 7:49 pm
A kind message left by Crystal Flaman on Aug. 2. View image in full screen
A kind message left by Crystal Flaman on Aug. 2. Sydney Morton / Global News

Crystal Flaman believes that random acts of kindness can go a long way. On Monday, she decided to hand out flowers to strangers and put kind notes on people’s cars in Kelowna.

“In a world where you can be anything, why not be kind?” asked Crystal Flaman, 10 Million Acts of Kindness creator.

“I thought why don’t we create a bit more momentum about kindness and we thought we could gather one million people to share 10 random or not so random acts of kindness, thereby adding up to 10 Million Acts of Kindness.”

The random acts of kindness can be anything from buying a stranger a coffee, leaving a kind note or complimenting someone to something a little more grandiose.

Read more: Okanagan farm teaches kids about agriculture and giving back

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, she officially kicked off the campaign at a coffee shop in Kelowna where she and some friends gave hundreds of dollars to a barista at a Kelowna coffee shop who needed a little extra help and bought her a bicycle to get to and from work.

This year, she says, practicing kindness is more important than ever.

“I think over the last year it’s been tough for a lot of people and we have felt very alone and disconnected and so now more than ever it’s an opportunity to think of others and be thoughtful and to share a little kindness in the world,” said Flaman.

Read more: Kelowna’s ‘The Carbons’ band takes show on the road with stage-on-wheels

With every flower, smile and kind word handed out Monday, Flaman hopes the people who received the gesture go on to practice kindness themselves.

“I do believe that indeed we can change our own lives and the lives of our families and the lives of our community and even change the world [with kindness], said Flaman.
Story continues below advertisement

To help spread her message, Flaman has launched a new website where people can get ideas on the variety of ways to be kind. Through that website, she’s also raising money to help support the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

Click to play video: 'Kids learn value of agriculture and compassion at Okanagan summer camp' Kids learn value of agriculture and compassion at Okanagan summer camp
Kids learn value of agriculture and compassion at Okanagan summer camp
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagFundraiser taggiving back tagKINDNESS tagPay It Forward tagKind tagkindness campaign tagOkanagan Boys and Girls Clubs tagPandosy Village tag10 Million Acts of Kindness tagCrystal Flaman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers