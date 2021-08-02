Kelowna, B.C. woman sparks movement with random acts of kindness

Send this page to someone via email

Crystal Flaman believes that random acts of kindness can go a long way. On Monday, she decided to hand out flowers to strangers and put kind notes on people’s cars in Kelowna.

“In a world where you can be anything, why not be kind?” asked Crystal Flaman, 10 Million Acts of Kindness creator.

“I thought why don’t we create a bit more momentum about kindness and we thought we could gather one million people to share 10 random or not so random acts of kindness, thereby adding up to 10 Million Acts of Kindness.”

The random acts of kindness can be anything from buying a stranger a coffee, leaving a kind note or complimenting someone to something a little more grandiose.

Last year, she officially kicked off the campaign at a coffee shop in Kelowna where she and some friends gave hundreds of dollars to a barista at a Kelowna coffee shop who needed a little extra help and bought her a bicycle to get to and from work.

This year, she says, practicing kindness is more important than ever.

“I think over the last year it’s been tough for a lot of people and we have felt very alone and disconnected and so now more than ever it’s an opportunity to think of others and be thoughtful and to share a little kindness in the world,” said Flaman.

With every flower, smile and kind word handed out Monday, Flaman hopes the people who received the gesture go on to practice kindness themselves.

“I do believe that indeed we can change our own lives and the lives of our families and the lives of our community and even change the world [with kindness], said Flaman.

To help spread her message, Flaman has launched a new website where people can get ideas on the variety of ways to be kind. Through that website, she’s also raising money to help support the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

