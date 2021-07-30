Kelowna’s ‘The Carbons’ band takes show on the road with stage-on-wheels

The Carbons are rolling through town in their new ride, a travelling venue that is bringing live music back into our lives, safely.

“We had this idea back in April. Initially, I did not want to tell anybody because of how crazy it is and I decided to start telling as many people as I could because I wanted to stay accountable and I wanted the project to actually go forward,” said Tomy Thisdale, The Carbons.

Now the idea has become a reality — the band has invested in the bus and has big plans.

“We are taking it across the country,” said Thisdale. “Our goal is for us to do 100 houses or 100 shows in 30 days across Canada.”

The band has even named their travelling stage.

“When I was explaining it to one of my friends…she said, ‘oh my gosh, you should name the bus Carol because you’re going around carolling’ and I was like, ‘that is genius,'” said Thisdale.

Now, they roll up, open the doors and surprise neighbours and anyone passing by with a little rock-n-roll.

“People are just blank, staring, curious,” said Paul Minor, The Carbons.

“Then we come up with our sign and the ramp and then they see a drum kit and then all the sudden Tomy‘s got his microphone and his guitar set up and all of the sudden people are watching and smiling.”

They are now fundraising for a big cross Canada tour and anyone who hosts a show can write their name on the bus, as they rock-n-roll through province after province.