Nopiming Provincial Park cottage subdivision ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches

The Manitoba government says the Davidson Lake cottage subdivision in Nopiming Provincial Park has been ordered evacuated by 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

This as a large fire in northwest Ontario, known as Kenora 051, advances west towards the Manitoba border.

Crews are placing sprinklers around the community to protect buildings.

Officials also say those in the nearby Booster Lake, Flanders Lake, and Bird Lake areas have been told to be ready for a potential evacuation.

Provincial data shows 12 new fires were sparked in the province between Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 154 fires burning across Manitoba. All are believed to be caused naturally.

Of those, 20 are said to be out of control.

The province adds smoky conditions in all parts of Manitoba are likely to continue until conditions improve, although this depends somewhat on wind direction.

Nopiming Provincial Park is roughly 150 km northeast of Winnipeg, along the Ontario border.

