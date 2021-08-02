Menu

Fire

Nopiming Provincial Park cottage subdivision ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 4:16 pm
Nopiming Provincial Park, Manitoba. View image in full screen
Nopiming Provincial Park, Manitoba. Kelly Megarry/submitted

The Manitoba government says the Davidson Lake cottage subdivision in Nopiming Provincial Park has been ordered evacuated by 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

This as a large fire in northwest Ontario, known as Kenora 051, advances west towards the Manitoba border.

Crews are placing sprinklers around the community to protect buildings.

Officials also say those in the nearby Booster Lake, Flanders Lake, and Bird Lake areas have been told to be ready for a potential evacuation.

Read more: Wildfires continue to blaze, spread smoky conditions across Manitoba

Provincial data shows 12 new fires were sparked in the province between Saturday and Sunday, for a total of 154 fires burning across Manitoba. All are believed to be caused naturally.

Trending Stories
Of those, 20 are said to be out of control.

The province adds smoky conditions in all parts of Manitoba are likely to continue until conditions improve, although this depends somewhat on wind direction.

Nopiming Provincial Park is roughly 150 km northeast of Winnipeg, along the Ontario border.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire battle could receive international help' Manitoba wildfire battle could receive international help
Manitoba wildfire battle could receive international help

 

