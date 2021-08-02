Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police want dashcam footage after 3 injured in south Edmonton collision Sunday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 3:42 pm
Just prior to the Aug. 1, 2021 collision, the BMW was reportedly seen traveling with another vehicle of interest: a dark coloured sedan, pictured below.
Just prior to the Aug. 1, 2021 collision, the BMW was reportedly seen traveling with another vehicle of interest: a dark coloured sedan, pictured below. Supplied: Edmonton police

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious injury collision on Aug. 1 in the south side.

The crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. on 103A Street SW, just south of Ellerslie Road.

Police said a BMW 335XI was heading south when the driver lost control in the curve, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a northbound Toyota Rav4.

The passenger of the Rav4, a 70-year-old woman, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital, EPS said. The 65-year-old man driving the Rav4 suffered minor injuries.

Trending Stories

The 33-year-old man driving the BMW was also injured and taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Just prior to the collision, the BMW was reportedly seen travelling with another vehicle of interest: a dark coloured sedan,” EPS said in a news release Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision.”

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was driving in the area of 103A Street SW between Ellerslie Road and 41 Avenue SW at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday who may have seen the collision occur and/or may have dashcam video of the vehicles involved.

Witnesses are asked to contact the EPS Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEdmonton Traffic tagBMW tagSouth Edmonton crash tagRav4 tagedmonton injury collision tagspeed collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers