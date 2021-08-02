Police want dashcam footage after 3 injured in south Edmonton collision Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious injury collision on Aug. 1 in the south side.

The crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. on 103A Street SW, just south of Ellerslie Road.

Police said a BMW 335XI was heading south when the driver lost control in the curve, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a northbound Toyota Rav4.

The passenger of the Rav4, a 70-year-old woman, suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital, EPS said. The 65-year-old man driving the Rav4 suffered minor injuries.

The 33-year-old man driving the BMW was also injured and taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Just prior to the collision, the BMW was reportedly seen travelling with another vehicle of interest: a dark coloured sedan,” EPS said in a news release Monday.

“Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision.”

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was driving in the area of 103A Street SW between Ellerslie Road and 41 Avenue SW at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday who may have seen the collision occur and/or may have dashcam video of the vehicles involved.

Witnesses are asked to contact the EPS Complaint Line at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.