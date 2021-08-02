Muskoka overnight camp temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of campers who had planned on attending an overnight camp in Muskoka this week have been sent home due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

In an email sent to parents late Sunday afternoon, just a few hours after drop-off at the Rosseau, Ont., overnight camp, families with children attending week five of Muskoka Woods Camp were informed that the camp was being cancelled for the week.

“At the arrival, we mentioned to each of you that Muskoka Woods was in an outbreak situation due to a number of positive cases in one cohort,” the email said.

“At 5 p.m., just as arrival was taking place, we discovered an additional positive case that is outside of the original cohort. With the health and safety of our guests and staff being top priority, we are making the very difficult decision to cancel week 5 of Muskoka Woods.

“We have consulted with our medical team and other public health officials and believe this is the best course of action.”

The email asked that parents picked up all campers as soon as possible and if not able to return to camp Sunday evening, asked that they be picked up by noon on Monday.

A number of parents took to social media to express their disappointment, but support of the camp’s decision to close.

“Shortest camp stay in history …. 4 hours @muskokawoods closed due to COVID-19,” Kevin Cardwell posted.

“We made it to drop off, then called 3 hours later to come pickup as another case had been discovered. Several cases from last week’s guests emerged.”

The camp was not immediately available for comment, but wrote in its email to families with children attending the camp, “We know this news is difficult to receive and it is definitely not how we envisioned this week looking.

“We deeply apologize for this disappointment. You will be receiving a full refund for the week.”

On its website, Muskoka Woods outlined its COVID-19 protocols. For example, guest are cohorted by cabin for activities, meals, evening programs and free time. Children are also asked to present negative PCR tests upon arrival at camp and screening is performed.

One parent who did not want to be identified told Global News he believed the camp was hoping to re-open next week after fully cleaning and disinfecting the premises.

About 350 campers are believed to be affected by the shutdown.