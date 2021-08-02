Intoxicated Chatham, Ont., man charged after walking barefoot with stolen marijuana plants: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old has been charged after walking barefoot down the road with marijuana plants in his hands that were reportedly stolen.

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say they got a call about a suspicious person in the area of McNaughton Avenue and Sandys Street Sunday morning.

When police got there, they saw a man walking barefoot holding marihuana plants.

Police say the man was intoxicated by alcohol and was unable to care for himself.

He was then arrested.

Police later discovered the plants were stolen from a nearby residence.

An 18-year-old Chatham man was charged and released from custody.

He’s set to appear in court on Sept. 10.