Canada

Intoxicated Chatham, Ont., man charged after walking barefoot with stolen marijuana plants: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 2, 2021 11:14 am
Police say an 18-year-old Chatham man was charged and released from custody. He's set to appear in court on Sept. 10.
Police say an 18-year-old Chatham man was charged and released from custody. He's set to appear in court on Sept. 10. Jeff Chiu/CANADIAN PRESS

An 18-year-old has been charged after walking barefoot down the road with marijuana plants in his hands that were reportedly stolen.

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say they got a call about a suspicious person in the area of McNaughton Avenue and Sandys Street Sunday morning.

Read more: More than 100 unmasked people gather at Wheatley, Ont., church for 2nd day in a row

When police got there, they saw a man walking barefoot holding marihuana plants.

Police say the man was intoxicated by alcohol and was unable to care for himself.

He was then arrested.

Read more: Chatham, Ont., man charged after soiled diaper pushed into child’s face

Police later discovered the plants were stolen from a nearby residence.

An 18-year-old Chatham man was charged and released from custody.

He’s set to appear in court on Sept. 10.

