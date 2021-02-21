Chatham, Ont., man charged after soiled diaper pushed into child’s face

Police in Chatham, Ont., say a man is facing assault charges following an incident Friday night.
Officials say a man and a woman were having a “disagreement” when the argument escalated.
Police say the man reportedly pushed the woman and struck a child with his hand.
Police also allege the man pushed a soiled diaper into the child’s face.
The man was arrested and has been charged.
