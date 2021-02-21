Menu

Canada

Chatham, Ont., man charged after soiled diaper pushed into child’s face

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 21, 2021 2:04 pm
Police say the man reportedly pushed the woman and struck a child with his hand. .
Police say the man reportedly pushed the woman and struck a child with his hand. . File/Global News

Police in Chatham, Ont., say a man is facing assault charges following an incident Friday night.

Officials say a man and a woman were having a “disagreement” when the argument escalated.

Read more: Chatham-Kent, Ont., police issue $880 ticket for 4 people under Reopening Ontario Act

Police say the man reportedly pushed the woman and struck a child with his hand.

Police also allege the man pushed a soiled diaper into the child’s face.

The man was arrested and has been charged.

