Chatham, Ont., man charged after soiled diaper pushed into child’s face

Police in Chatham, Ont., say a man is facing assault charges following an incident Friday night.

Officials say a man and a woman were having a “disagreement” when the argument escalated.

Police say the man reportedly pushed the woman and struck a child with his hand.

Police also allege the man pushed a soiled diaper into the child’s face.

The man was arrested and has been charged.

