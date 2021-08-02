Man suffers life-threatening injuries after rollover on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Peel paramedics say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rollover on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Hurontario Street at 1:19 a.m.
A paramedics spokesperson said a man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Further information regarding the crash was not available as of Monday morning.
