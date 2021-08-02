Menu

Canada

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after rollover on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 10:08 am
Peel Paramedics View image in full screen
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel paramedics say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle rollover on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Hurontario Street at 1:19 a.m.

A paramedics spokesperson said a man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Further information regarding the crash was not available as of Monday morning.

