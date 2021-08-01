Calgary police investigating death of woman in N.W.T. RCMP custody

Calgary police said Sunday they are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman in Northwest Territories RCMP custody within the past day.
On July 31 at 10:30 p.m., the woman was taken into custody for public intoxication in Tuktoyaktuk and died just after midnight, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release.
When an in-custody death happens, CPS said it is “standard procedure” that another police agency does an external investigation.
Police said they don’t know the cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4.
