Investigations

Man possibly drowned in the waters of Lac Nominingue

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2021 1:48 pm
Man possibly drowned in the waters of Lac Nominingue - image View image in full screen
Global News

A man probably drowned on Sunday morning in the waters of Lac Nominingue, in the Laurentians, when the canoe he was in capsized.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. for a capsized canoe with two men on board, in Nominingue.

One of the two men would have managed to swim back to shore contact the emergency services, but the second “did not resurface,” Béatrice Dorsainville, a spokesperson for the SQ, told The Canadian Press.

Read more: Drowning deaths in the Maritimes on the rise, organization says

Firefighters are on site with boats as well as nautical teams from the SQ. Police officers patrol the banks in the area. An investigator was dispatched to the scene.

Click to play video: 'Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips' Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips
Drowning Prevention Week and water safety tips – Jul 17, 2021

Police were unable to confirm around noon whether the missing man was wearing a life jacket, but “it can be assumed that he was not wearing it since he has not resurfaced,” replied Sergeant Dorsainville.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
