Man possibly drowned in the waters of Lac Nominingue

A man probably drowned on Sunday morning in the waters of Lac Nominingue, in the Laurentians, when the canoe he was in capsized.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. for a capsized canoe with two men on board, in Nominingue.

One of the two men would have managed to swim back to shore contact the emergency services, but the second “did not resurface,” Béatrice Dorsainville, a spokesperson for the SQ, told The Canadian Press.

Firefighters are on site with boats as well as nautical teams from the SQ. Police officers patrol the banks in the area. An investigator was dispatched to the scene.

Police were unable to confirm around noon whether the missing man was wearing a life jacket, but “it can be assumed that he was not wearing it since he has not resurfaced,” replied Sergeant Dorsainville.